Man arrested in Salt Lake County after large quantities of drugs allegedly found in vehicle

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested in Salt Lake County after large amounts of drugs were allegedly found in his vehicle.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Nathan Hopkins Murphy, 36, is facing charges of:

Controlled substance schedule I or II, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a prescription drug for any unlawful purpose, a second-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana/spice, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Selling, dispensing or trafficking prescription drugs, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a prescription drug for any unlawful purpose, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of intent to distribute a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor

DUI, a class B misdemeanor

Improper registration/plate, a class C misdemeanor

No valid license, expired, an infraction

On Jan. 25, officers responded to assist medical in checking a man passed out in his vehicle in the area of 282 S. 600 East, the statement said. Officers arrived and found the suspect in the driver’s seat of a running pickup truck. Officers woke Murphy up and asked that he step out to be checked by medical. Medical released him to officers and stated he did not require any medical assistance.

Because the suspect was “swaying and trying to keep his balance,” the officer put the suspect through field sobriety tests, the statement said. Murphy failed each test and was arrested for DUI.

Officers carried out an impound inventory of the vehicle, and found drugs, paraphernalia, distribution materials, and cash. Officers seized the found items and transported them back to the public safety building evidence intake where they sorted, weighed, and processed the items.

The items included a firearm, 47.4 grams of cocaine, 13.3 pounds of a green plant substance containing the odor of marijuana, 4.8 pounds of a substance believed to be marijuana in DAB form, 128 Adderall pills, one Atenodol pill, one Alprazolam pill, four Odansetron pills, a stolen Microsoft Surface Pro laptop, two scales, a large amount of small baggies and tubes, 11 vacuum seal bags, a vacuum seal machine, and a cash counter. Also found was $15,020.77 cash in various bills.

Murphy refused to speak with officers.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, and later ordered to be released on his own recognizance.