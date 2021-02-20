Man arrested in Salt Lake for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in his van

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly kidnapping and violently sexually assaulting a woman in his van on Feb. 12.

Johnnie David Murray, 57, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with:

Two counts of forcible sodomy, first-degree felonies

Rape, first-degree felony

Kidnapping, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County, Murray was on probation for a felony at the time he allegedly committed the kidnapping and rape.

“AP (accused person) is transient and does not have a permanent address. AP is currently being investigated for three other separate sexual assault investigations,” the affidavit states.

The victim in the alleged February 12 incident stated that she met Murray on the street and he convinced her to go to his van, where he was living, the document states.

Murray offered the victim drugs as soon as she was in his van, but she refused at first, according to the statement. When Murray became angry with her, she “took a drag off of a joint offered to her by the AP.”

Murray allegedly told the woman he wanted her “to take drugs so she would enjoy the sex,” the victim told police.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim told police that Murray wanted her to disrobe, and she wanted to leave but felt she couldn’t because the door handle on the van was broken.

Murray then raped the woman, after which he forced her to perform oral sex, the statement says. He then allegedly assaulted her a second time, despite her begging him to stop because it was so painful.

“The victim stated that the AP had threatened her several times, with a needle filled with drugs and with a hunting knife. The victim stated that the AP told her he could kill her and told her ‘don’t tempt me’,” according to the statement.

Murray allegedly threatened the victim, saying if she didn’t do what he wanted, he would tie her to the bed and keep her in his van for a week.

Murray was detained on Thursday, when a warrant was served on his van. Police found a hunting knife matching the description given by the victim, and the door to the van was broken and there was a chain with a padlock on it attached to the door.

On Friday, a search warrant was served to obtain DNA.

“The AP refused to give his DNA and resisted police. Officer’s had to restrain the AP and take the DNA by force,” the document states.

Murray was booked into Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.