Man arrested in South Jordan on 6 felony drug possession charges

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver pulled over for a traffic stop Friday ended up charged with 11 additional crimes, including six felonies.

Kerry D. Crosby, 66, was parked in a Ford Explorer at South Jordan Parkway and Jordan Gateway. An officer of the South Jordan Police Department ran the vehicle’s plate. As that happened, Crosby pulled away and pulled onto another street without activating turn signals.

“I activated my overhead emergency lights and conducted a traffic stop at 480 W. Cardon Ridge Way,” Crosby’s probable cause statement says.

“I made contact with the driver who was later identified as Kerry Crosby who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

I could immediately detect an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. I asked Kerry when was the last time he smoked marijuana inside the vehicle, which he stated this morning. I asked Kerry if he had a valid marijuana card, which he stated no.”

The officer called for backup and searched Crosby.

“The search yielded the following: two Ziploc baggies containing a large quantity of a black rocky/powder substance that later tested positive for heroin, a Ziploc baggie with a small amount of green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana, three Ziploc baggies containing a large amount of white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine, a Ziploc baggie containing a white crystal substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, two Ziploc baggies containing a large quantity of a variety of pills that were later identified by Pillfinder.com as hydrocodone and oxycodone.”

The search also turned up a scale, multiple torches, lighters and empty Ziplock bags, the statement says. Also found were multiple glass pipes with burnt residue, torches, tinfoil with burn marks, and lighters.

“A records check was conducted on Kerry and I observed Kerry has extensive history of Distribution related cases,” the officer stated in the document. “Kelly was transported to Salt Lake County Jail where he was processed and booked.”

Crosby was charged on suspicion of:

Four counts of possession with intent to distribute a C/substance, as a first-degree felony

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute a C/substance, as a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Three counts of an altered or forged RX, a class B misdemeanor

Improper stop/turn signal, an infraction

Crosby was ordered held without bail.