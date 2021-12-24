Man arrested in Springville after allegedly trying to run over officers with truck

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Dec. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested in Springville after allegedly trying to run over two police officers with his truck.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Jesse Gardner Anderson, 42, is facing charges of:

2 counts of assault against a peace officer, a second-degree felony

Interference with a peace officer, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

On Thursday at 11:36 p.m., two arresting officers from Springville Police Department were dispatched to a nuisance detail due to loud noise late at night. “I arrived on scene and began walking up the the driveway of Anderson’s home towards the sound of a chainsaw,” the arresting officer wrote.

The officers identified themselves and Anderson “began yelling for us to leave and to get off his property,” the statement said. “Anderson began yelling belligerently and using profanity.”

The officers then asked Anderson to come towards them to speak to them about the noise he was causing, according to the probable cause statement.

“As I began to explain why we are on his property, Anderson jumped into a big boom truck,” the arresting officer wrote. “Anderson started the engine and put the vehicle in drive.” He then accelerated towards the two officers at a high rate of speed, the statement said. The officers said they began running “in fear for our lives,” the statement added. One officer hid behind a concrete wall and the other behind a tree.

After other officers arrived on scene, Anderson was taken into custody.

Anderson had several warrants out for his arrest and a criminal history of being convicted of assaults on police officers and citizens, the probable cause statement said. He has also been arrested on several different occasions for carrying a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Anderson was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.