Man arrested in stolen car with stolen documents, Taylorsville PD says

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested in Taylorsville Tuesday evening after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle with stolen documents, including a passports, a social security card, a residency card, a forged check and multiple transaction cards.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said David Short, 37, is facing charges of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Escape from official custody, a third-degree felony

Unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of a financial card, a third-degree felony

Forgery, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Emergency reporting abuse, a third-degree felony

Possession of another’s identity documents, a third-degree felony

Unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of another’s identity documents, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

The suspect was observed entering a vehicle that was identified as stolen out of Murray, the arresting officer from Taylorsville Police Department wrote in the probable cause statement.

“I spoke with A/P’s (accused person’s) girlfriend and friend,” the statement said. “A/P’s girlfriend and friend both stated that A/P had been driving them around in the stolen vehicle. A/P’s girlfriend stated that the truck was given to A/P by his boss a week or two ago.”

When Short was searched, the arresting officer found OC, or pepper spray, and a folding knife on him, the probable cause statement said.

“Inside the stolen vehicle I located drug paraphernalia,” the statement said. “I located inside the vehicle a small bag of marijuana. I also located more OC spray. While searching the stolen vehicle, A/P escaped from custody by opening the door to the police vehicle and running on foot.”

Short ran from 5683 S. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City and was located at 4800 S. Canal St. in Taylorsville, which is a distance of approximately a mile.

“After being located by officers again, A/P claimed that he swallowed an eight ball of heroin,” the statement said. “When officers told A/P that he was obstructing justice, he claimed that he lied about swallowing the heroin. A/P was transported to the hospital per protocol and therefore rendered emergency aid for a false emergency.”

Short was also “found to be in possession of several transaction cards with other persons’ names on them. A/P claimed that he found each one of them in the trash. Officers found a passport, social security card and residency card in the stolen vehicle which A/P was in possession of. Officers contacted the owned of said identifying documents and found that their identifying documents were stolen in a vehicle burglary out of SLC. Officers located a forged check in the stolen vehicle, which A/P was in possession of.”

After being read his Miranda rights, Short allegedly admitted he stole the vehicle; he said that he saw the vehicle had keys in it, so he took it.

Short is a convicted felon and has been linked to a burglary and a vehicle burglary in Salt Lake City.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.