Man arrested in stolen vehicle after I-15 shootout in Layton faces 13 potential felonies

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested Wednesday in a stolen vehicle after an Interstate 15 shootout in Layton has been booked into the Davis County jail after a hospital stay to be treated for a bullet wound.

Michael John Buttel, 28, was arrested on suspicion of:

Three counts of assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Receive or transfer of stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Criminal mischief, damages greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony

Six counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at the command of an officer, a third-degree felony

Six counts of discharge of a firearm from a vehicle at a highway sign, a class B misdemeanor

No valid license, never obtained license, an infraction

Failure to obey traffic control devices, an infraction

On Wednesday, Layton City Police were called at 6:22 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on a dead-end road.

“An officer responded and located the vehicle parked partially in the roadway and partially in the driveway,” Buttel’s probable cause statement says.

“The officer walked up to the passenger window to check on the driver and saw the driver, later identified Micheal Buttel, was asleep in the driver seat. The officer saw a gun in [Buttel’s] pocket and requested additional units before trying to make contact with [him]. There was nobody else reported to be in the vehicle. It was decided a high risk stop would be conducted to ensure officer and suspect safety.”

Officers “positioned their vehicles to try and lock [Buttel’s] vehicle from being able to flee,” the statement says. Police then activated their emergency lights and “called out to [Buttel] from behind the cover of their vehicles. Officers identified themselves as police [and] told [him] to step out of the vehicle.”

The vehicle backed up into another yard, struck a mailbox, and struck two Layton City Police vehicles before making it to the roadway, the probable cause statement says. It made a U-turn and drove south on 350 West, then turned onto 1350 North, then north onto Hill Field Road.