Man arrested in Wayne County for allegedly financially exploiting elderly person

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested in Wayne County for allegedly financially exploiting an elderly person.

Edward Alan Bahr, 60, was arrested and booked into Sevier County Jail on charges of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, a second-degree felony, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, three firearm charges, all third-degree felonies, possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor and 27 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all class B misdemeanors.

Bail has been set at $200,000.

A news release from Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m., officials executed a search warrant at the Hanksville Inn at 280 E. 100 North in Hanksville.

The search warrant was the product of a nine-month investigation into allegations of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult led by Sgt. Brandon Burr of Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the news release said. The investigation began when a concerned citizen came forward with information that allegedly corroborated the allegations.

Wayne County Sheriff and deputies, along with Wayne County Search and Rescue members, and a BLM Ranger, located financial records with the alleged victim’s name; they also located approximately eight grams of methamphetamine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, scales, several dangerous weapons, and a firearm, the news release said.

“Wayne County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizen that came forward with this information, also Sgt. Gulley and K-9 Officer Doc, who was essential in locating the narcotics,” the news release said.

“We would also like to thank those Search and Rescue members and the BLM Ranger that responded to the call for assistance. Their assistance was extremely valuable in this instance.”