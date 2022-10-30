Man arrested on 22 charges after alleged theft, use of credit cards in Logan

- Advertisement -

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man arrested by Logan City Police is facing 22 charges after police say he stole and used credit cards.

Ethan Allen Fischer, 41, has been charged on suspicion of:

Money laundering, a second-degree felony

Four counts of unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of financial cards, a third-degree felony

Burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Theft, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

14 counts of financial transaction with intent to defraud, a class B misdemeanor

Police report

- Advertisement -

On Oct. 17, a citizen reported a wallet had been stolen from their vehicle while they were at work.

“The complainant reported accidentally leaving one of the key fobs to the vehicle in the vehicle as well. On some vehicles, if the fob is left inside the vehicle the doors will not lock even though another fob is used thus inadvertently leaving the doors to the vehicle unlocked,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Logan City Police Department.

The complainant reported a debit and credit cards in the wallet had been used at nearby locations including Walmart, Macey’s in Providence, and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

“The suspect only purchases a prepaid Visa card for $4.94 adding

$400.00 to the balance of the card. Ethan can be seen on video trying three cards before a card finally works to make the purchase. On the receipt provided to your affiant the last four digits of each of these cards match the digits given to your affiant by the victim.”

A Walmart employee told officers Fischer had been stopped for trespassing in November of 2021. Police also learned Fischer was on probation, and contacted his Cache County probation officer.

Arrest

Police and the probation officer went to Fischer’s residence.

“While probation officers were searching the residence for the wallet, they found a lot of prepaid Visa cards and receipts to go with them in a drawer of the nightstand in Ethan’s bedroom,” Fisher’s probable cause statement says.

All receipts were from using the complainant’s card “to purchase several prepaid Visa cards as well as other items. On each of the prepaid cards, Ethan adds over $400 to each card in an attempt to hide the money stolen on the credit cards to use clean prepaid cards. The total amount Ethan spends between the four cards is roughly $6,817.46.”

In the probable cause statement, the officer “looked at criminal history for Ethan and there are arrests for retail theft, burglary, and vehicle burglary with three incidents resulting in convictions, others with no disposition and others being dismissed without prejudice.”

Fischer was booked into the Cache County jail Thursday, and was ordered held without bail.