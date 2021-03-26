Man arrested on riot charge after altercation involving metal pipe in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, March 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been arrested on a riot charge after an altercation involving a metal pipe in South Salt Lake.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said Justin Lee Samuelson, 42, is facing one charge of the third-degree felony.

On Tuesday, Samuelson was allegedly recruited by an acquaintance at the Men’s Resource Center to go to a location in Salt Lake County to confront another person regarding a prior disagreement, the statement said.

“Justin armed himself with a pipe,” the statement said. “Justin along with four others went to the location and upon arrival a melee broke out. One of the victim parties received bodily injury as a result of the melee.”

The incident occurred along 3300 South, which resulted in “public alarm and multiple 911 calls,” the statement said.

Samuelson was subsequently ordered to be released with conditions.