Man beaten to death in Magna by multiple attackers ages 18 to 20, police say

MAGNA, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple suspects are in custody after a 42-year-old man was fatally beaten in Magna on Monday afternoon.

“About 1:30 p.m., we received a call of multiple individuals beating a male, the address is 3600 S. 8400 West in Magna,” Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

The victim was found unconscious outside when police arrived and was taken to Intermountain Medical Center, where he died approximately one hour later.

Cutler said numerous individuals are in custody and officials are working to determine who is responsible and who was a witness. All those in custody range in age between 18 and early 20s. She added officials believe that everyone who was responsible for the incident is in custody.

Investigators are working to determine the events that led up to the incident; Cutler said it is believed that the victim and the alleged attackers are known to one another.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

The suspects’ identities also have not been released at this early stage.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.