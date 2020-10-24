Man booked for homicide after I-80 U-turn, wrong-way collision that killed 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County Jail after a U-turn and a wrong-way crash that killed a 29-year-old South Jordan man heading west in the westbound lane of Interstate 80.

Suspect Ryan Cody Davis, 38, faces charges of:

Automobile homicide negligence — DUI of alcohol and/or drugs, a second-degree felony

Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, a class A misdemeanor

The crash, between a black SUV driven by the victim and a white Sedan, allegedly drive by Davis, happened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday in the area of 7800 West (originally described as 7200 West).

The victim was not ejected, but died at the scene, Trooper Brandon Glines, Utah Highway Patrol, said at the scene. Each of the vehicles was occupied only by a male driver, he said.

A probable cause statement filed in the case says the white sedan, travelling the wrong direction, struck the black SUV, causing it to roll and resulting in the death of the victim.

The statement says the surviving driver, identified by his driver licence as Davis, was given a field sobriety test, and eyelid tremors were observed.

“Trooper Ohlau also informed me that Davis the driver of vehicle #1 (the sedan) stated that he was driving to Tooele and the next thing he knew he was there,” it says. “Davis also stated to Troopers that he had smoked meth two weeks ago. I located prescription drugs belonging to Davis inside of vehicle #1.”

Multiple prescription drugs were found, including one or more that works as a central nervous system depressant.

“On the bottles of the listed prescriptions, they indicate that consumption

of the medication may cause dizziness or blurred vision,” the probable cause statement says.

Davis was read his Miranda Rights, and consented to an exam, the statement says.

“Sergeant Cornia informed me that due information obtained from the

exam, he believed Davis was under the influence of a central nervous system depressant (CNS depressant). Davis was placed under arrest and read DUI admonitions.

Davis declined to agree to a blood draw, the statement says. It does not say whether once was taken upon the issuance of a search warrant.