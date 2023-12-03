Man booked into jail after alleged threat to kill West Valley City family

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 45-year-old man was booked into jail Saturday morning after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and multiple members of her family, including eight children.

Dispatch was told the man was hitting multiple doors and windows of a West Valley City apartment with his ex-girlfriend inside.

“It was reported (the suspect) was threatening to shoot and kill everyone inside,” the man’s arrest documents say.

Two adult victims provided statements affirming the suspect threatened to shoot them and cause them harm, according to the documents.

“They stated they were also worried for all the children who were inside the apartment and able to hear the (suspect) hitting on the doors and yelling. Multiple calls were received by residents of neighboring apartments.”

Three of the children in the residence were those of the suspect and his ex-girlfriend, the West Valley City Police statement says.

The suspect was reported to be slurring words and apparently intoxicated, the statement says. One neighbor reported seeing a handgun tucked in the suspect’s waistband.

“A neighbor provided four different videos of the (suspect) yelling outside the apartment and hitting a window and glass door at the rear of the apartment. (He) also had a dog with him. In the video, the (man) is seen forcefully lifting the dog up by a leash causing the dog to yelp.”

The man was arrested at 10:44 a.m. Saturday and booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of 16 charges:

Three counts of threat of violence, a class A misdemeanor

Threat or use of dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

Eight counts of threat of domestic violence in presence of a child, a class B misdemeanor

Cruelty to an animal, a class B misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

The suspect was ordered held without bail.