Man booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of 50 felonies for forgery

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City man is being held without bail after he was arrested on suspicion of 50 third-degree felonies for forgery.

Saratoga Springs police were called to a Smith’s grocery store Friday on a report of fraud in progress.

Daniel Gill, 27, allegedly tried to use a fraudulent check to pay for purchase, says a probable cause statement filed in the case.

“Before my arrival, the individual left on foot and attempted to leave the area, but was found outside another business,” the statement says. “Officers detained the individual and took him back to Smith’s to obtain the fraudulent documents from Smith’s employees.

“I obtained a fake ID, the fraud check, and an attempted purchase receipt from Smith’s management. The ID and check contained a fake name, but a correct photo for the individual, as well as a signature.”

A search of the suspect turned up an accurate ID, according to the statement.

“I completed a state names search on Gill and found 40+ warrants from Salt Lake County, many of which were related to fraud and drugs.”

Post Miranda, Gill “first told me that he had been driven by someone else to the Smith’s, but I located keys to a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. When asked about this, Gill could not remember what he had told me.

“Eventually he admitted to driving the vehicle that I found, but it was not registered to him and he claimed it was a rental car that he had crashed and was attempting to fix.”

The vehicle was impounded and searched, and officers found “five drug paraphernalia materials, a check book with 44 checks, and five additional fake IDs with various names and photos.”

Gill was arrested for investigation of:

45 counts of possessing forgery writing/device, a third-degree felony

Five counts of identity fraud, a third-degree felony

Five counts of possession of paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Gill was booked into the Utah County Jail. He was ordered held without bail.