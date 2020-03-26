Man booked into Weber County Jail for alleged felony assault of disabled adult

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Weber County Jail Monday on suspicion of assaulting a disabled adult.

A probable cause statement filed in the case of Michael Anthony Smith, 58, says he violated a female adult he has known for more than two decades.

The charge against Smith is object rape, a first-degree felony.

Smith has knowledge of the woman’s mental limitations, the statement says, adding that the victim “is unable to appraise the nature of any sexual act or conduct or understand the possible consequences to her health or safety.”

The statement also says Smith admitted to two similar assaults on the victim, the first occurring about a year ago.

Smith’s bail was set at $20,000.