Man booked on child endangerment, drug, theft charges after stop by Murray police

MURRAY, Utah, Aug. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Murray Police officers booked a man into jail after they say the found drugs, paraphernalia, and a small child in his vehicle.

Jason Bayless Albertson, 39, faces charges of:

Endangerment of a child, a third-degree felony

Two charges of possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor

Theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

According to a probable cause statement, Albertson was in a vehicle that had a stolen temporary licence plate. After making contact, police determined Albertson had a no-bail warrant for his arrest.

“The A/P (accused person) was later searched and a white crystal like substance was found on his person. Inside of the vehicle was a small child, approximately 1 and a half years old, seated in the front seat of the vehicle. Inside of the vehicle near the child was a piece of aluminum foil on the floorboard with burnt residue.”

Post-Miranda, a female passenger told police they would find methamphetamine, heroine and suboxone in the vehicle.

“I located a bag containing a small amount of white crystal like substance, apparent mushrooms which the A/P later confirmed to be mushrooms, a strip of suboxone and pipes commonly used for ingesting drugs on the center portion of the dash of the vehicle,” the arresting officer wrote in the affidavit.

The arrest was made on July 30. Albertson’s bail was set at $10,310.