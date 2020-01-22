Man burned in Murray motorhome fire dies of injuries

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man burned last week in a motorhome fire in Murray has died from his injuries.

Jerry Neves, 62, was caught in the flames when the motorhome burned on Jan. 14. Murray firefighters arrived at the scene of the trailer, at 440 W. Jensen Lane (4585 South), at 12:22 a.m.

“When we got here, there was one patient burned on his extremities, mostly his legs and arms,” Battalion Chief Dave Florin, Murray City Fire Department, said at the time.

“He was taken to IMC hospital, and they then flew him to University of Utah Burn Center.”

Neves died a week after the incident.