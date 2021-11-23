Man charged after alleged road rage confrontation outside Taco Bell in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after an alleged road rage incident that ended in the drive-through line of a Taco Bell near Park City.

Christopher Paul Lohr faces charges of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

According to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Lohr was “cut off” by the victim in the Landmark Drive roundabout at about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The adult male victim, who was entering the roundabout, “then pulled into the Taco Bell parking lot and entered into the drive thru,” the probable cause statement says. “Lohr pulled in to Taco Bell as well and parked in a stall and exited his vehicle.

“Multiple independent witnesses described seeing Lohr walk over to (the victim) while being aggressive and yelling ‘at the top of his lungs’ profanities, at (the victim, who) exchanged profanities back at Lohr.”

The victim “then attempted to exit his vehicle and Lohr began kicking the door which caused a dent. (The victim) had a firearm which was in his waist. (He) while still sitting in his car grabbed the handgun by the grip but never unholstered the firearm.”

The victim later told officers “he feared for the safety of himself and his 4-year-old son who was also in the vehicle. Witnesses stated Lohr said to (the victim) ‘do you want to shoot me’ and ‘I’ve got a gun too.'”

The victim and witnesses described seeing Lohr pulling out a small caliber gun and pointing it at the victim.

“When Lohr was questioned about the firearm he stated ‘It doesn’t exist.’ Lohr was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Summit County Jail without incident,” the probable cause statement says, without confirming whether a gun was found.

Lohr was later released without bail conditions including he not contact the victim, he avoid further incidents, and appear at court dates, and he “forfeit or refrain from possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon.”