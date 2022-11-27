Man charged in Ogden road rage incident

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the Weber County jail after an alleged road rage incident.

Izumi Gonzales was charged Saturday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault.

Police were called at about 10:18 a.m. to the scene of a weapons disturbance in the area of 683 N. 500 East, say charging documents filed by an officer of the Ogden City Police Department.

“On scene, the complainant stated a male was driving a white Nissan Armada and pointed a gun at him, and his 5-year-old daughter, during a road rage incident,” the probable cause statement says. “The suspect was described as a heavy set Hispanic male wearing a dark zip up hoodie, with dark jeans, 5 o’clock shadow and a shaved head.”

Officers were able to locate a Nissan Armada parked in the north east parking lot of the apartments located at 710 N. Washington Blvd. Officers observe the owner of the vehicle, identified as Izumi Gonzalez, walk out of a nearby storage unit and began speaking with him. Izumi stated the vehicle was his and a male named Jose borrowed it.

“Izumi stated there was a BB handgun in the vehicle. A warrant was written for the car and upon searching it, a 1911 style BB gun was located inside. Izumi matched the suspect description given by the victim and later admitted to brandishing the firearm at the victim during a road rage incident.”

Gonzales was ordered held without bail.