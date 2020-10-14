Man charged with automobile homicide after ATV crash in Farmington Canyon

FARMINGTON, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been charged with automobile homicide after an ATV crash in Farmington Canyon last month.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Davis County said Matthew Murphy, 40, is facing a charge of automobile homicide; negligence, DUI of alcohol and/or drugs, a second-degree felony.

On Sept. 12, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, and other supporting agencies responded to Farmington Canyon on a fatal ATV accident, the statement said.

Murphy was the driver and Trevor Dykes, who was the passenger, was killed.

“During the investigation, a medic with Kaysville Fire Department and a DCSO deputy reported that Murphy made statements about drinking alcohol and the deputy described an odor of alcohol emitting from Murphy,” the statement said.

Murphy was transported to an area hospital, where medical staff conducted a blood draw.

An investigator with Davis County served a warrant on the hospital for the toxicology of the suspect’s blood. The 911 call was initiated at 4:53 p.m. and Murphy’s blood was collected at 6 p.m. with a BAC of .11.

Investigators discovered that Murphy has a prior DUI conviction in Weber County.

The suspect was transported to Davis County Jail, where he was subsequently released with conditions.