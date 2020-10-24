Man charged with automobile homicide, more crimes in death of Pleasant Grove boy, 17

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man has been charged on suspicion of automobile homicide in the death of a 17-year-old Pleasant Grove boy.

In all, 44-year-old Garrett Frank Harris is charged with:

Automobile homicide, a third-degree felony

Driving under the influence with personal injury, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of a controlled substance, schedule 1, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Failure to stay in one lane, an infraction

Police released the age and city of residence of the victim — who was driving alone in his car at the time of his death.

Police did not release the victim’s name, but family and friends on social media have shared a GoFundMe account established Thursday to raise funds for the burial of 17-year-old Landon Wilkerson.

The account says:

Today we join the Wilkerson family in grieving for their son, Landon, 17, who was driving to his favorite diesel mechanics class in Spanish Fork, Utah. He was hit by a driver who was under the influence and killed instantly. Landon was a senior at Pleasant Grove High School and was looking forward to graduating in the spring.

He was adored by his family and friends and his loss leaves them heartbroken. As a family friend, I ask for your prayers and donations to allow his family to grieve without additional financial burdens.

A probable cause statement filed in Harris’ case says police responded to the three-vehicle collision in the area of 1900 W. Arrowhead Trail at 7:25 a.m. Friday, and “Upon arrival it was found that one juvenile male had been killed as a result of injuries in the accident.

“After speaking to witnesses and viewing evidence left on scene it was determined that Garrett Harris was under control of a red Chevrolet pickup travelling west on Arrowhead Trail. While driving the truck Garret’s vehicle drove left of the center line near the listed location. While travelling left of center Garrett’s vehicle collided with vehicles travelling east on Arrowhead Trail.”

A warrant was served for samples of Harris’ blood and urine, and to search his truck. A glass pipe was found in his possession. The Spanish Fork Police officer filing the statement noted Harris’ history of being cited for unsafe driving.

Harris was advised of his Miranda Rights, and agreed to answer questions, the statement says.

“Garrett admitted to having smoked methamphetamine two days prior to the accident,” the statement says. “Garrett

also advised that he has a prescription for Subutex a pain medication but had not taken that yet.

“Garrett also admitted that there would be a meth pipe in his truck and one in his belongings that were with him at the hospital.”

Blood and urine tests were taken at a local hospital.

“A presumptive test showed that Garrett was positive for measurable amounts of methamphetamine and amphetamine,” the statement says.

Harris’ bail was set at $5,000.