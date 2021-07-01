Man charged with felony assault after allegedly ramming vehicle on I-15 in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, June 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after an incident that left two vehicles damaged and the suspect alleged trying to punch out the window of the other vehicle.

Brice Leonard Stott was charged with a third-degree felony in the apparent incident, which was reported at 6:21 p.m. Saturday. A Utah Highway Patrol trooper responded to southbound Interstate 15 near exit 346, in the Ogden/Harrisville area.

“I was advised by dispatch that they could hear arguing over the phone and that one of the parties on scene had been punching a window,” the trooper’s statement says.

“When I arrived on scene I observed two vehicles with damage. I spoke with Brice Stott, the driver of a Toyota Tacoma involved, and he advised me that he punched the window because he intended to physically harm the other driver.”

Stott told the officers, “that he had his wife and kids in the car and that he was protecting them,” the statement says. “I spoke with the other driver … who stated that the other vehicle had rammed into his vehicle multiple times and pushed his vehicle off of the road.”

The other driver also said Stott “had gotten out and attempted to punch his way through the drivers side window. I spoke with a third party witness that stated he observed the two vehicles side by side, a Toyota Tacoma and a Chrysler 200.

“He stated that the Tacoma drifted to the left and then swerved to the right and impacted the Chrysler 200 and forced it off of the roadway.

“Based on the accounts of all parties I arrested Mr. Stott.”

Stott was released after agreeing to conditions including appearing in court when ordered.