Man charged with felony assault in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 51-year-old man is facing abuse charges after a woman said he assaulted her near Willard Bay.

Douglas John Hulse, of Willard, is charged on suspicion of object rape, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

The 59-year-old victim, who said she was in a relationship with Hulse, told the responding officer she was in a car with the suspect when he began making disparaging remarks about her, and attacking her.

“The defendant choked the victim while they were driving in the vehicle,” the probable cause statement says. “While the defendant was choking the victim in the vehicle, he was telling her if he can’t have her nobody can. The defendant told the vehicle that he was going to kill her. The defendant also grabbed the victim by her head and slammed the victims head into the steering wheel.

“The defendant tried to kick the victim out of the vehicle with his foot, while the vehicle was still moving.”

The victim also told the responding officer, from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, about a sexual encounter she said happened earlier the same day, saying the suspect had choked her until she lost consciousness, and had told her to die and committed object rape.

The officer who filed the statement said there was substantial evidence to support the charges.

A news release issued by the sheriff’s office added information.

“From information provided by her, the unoccupied suspect vehicle was located a short distance away. The suspect was then located some distance away from the vehicle, in an open area, unresponsive. Responders evaluated the suspect, administered NARCAN, and revived him on scene.”

NARCAN is a drug used to treat a suspected opioid overdose.

The BECSO statement, released Tuesday, said both the suspect and victim were transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“Suspect will be transferred to the Box Elder County Jail upon release from the hospital,” it says.