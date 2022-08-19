Man charged with homicide after call made on woman with ‘cardiac arrest’ in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, Aug. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been booked on homicide charges after a call came to dispatch Thursday evening reporting a woman suffering cardiac arrest.

The call came to dispatch at 6:45 p.m.

Tooele City Police responded to the area of 870 S. 1050 West., a statement from the department says.

“It became immediately apparent to arriving officers, the victim, a 35-year-old female, was deceased,” the TCPD news release says.

“Information was also relayed that another person may have played a role in the death of the deceased. A short time later, officers located the other involved person and took him into custody.”

The suspect, Michael Patterson, was booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on the charge of homicide, the TCPD statement says.

“This is an open and ongoing investigation. At this time we are not releasing the victim’s information, to provide the family time to make notifications.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional details as they become available.