Man charged with homicide in Davis County ATV death

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 40-year-old man faces a homicide charge after the September death of another man in an ATV accident.

Matthew Murphy was charged earlier this month on suspicion of automobile homicide negligence — DUI of alcohol and/or drugs, a second-degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement filed in the case by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, Murphy was driving an ATV in Farmington Canyon on Sept. 12 of this year with another man as a passenger.

The DCSO, search and rescue and other agencies were called to the scene of an accident, and found Murphy’s passenger deceased.

“During the investigation, a medic with Kaysville Fire and a DCSO Deputy reported that Matthew made statements about drinking alcohol, and the deputy described an odor of alcohol emitting from Murphy,” the probable cause statement says. “Murphy was transported to an area hospital, where medical staff conducted a blood draw.

“An investigator with Davis County served a warrant on the hospital for the toxicology of Murphy’s blood. The 911 call was initiated at 1653 hrs and Matthews’s blood was collected at 1800 hrs. with a BAC of 0.11.”

That blood alcohol level is 2.2% of Utah’s legal DUI limit.

“Investigators discovered that Murphy has a prior DUI conviction in Weber County case.”

Murphy was released on conditions including his return for court dates.