Man charged with human trafficking in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Tennessee man has been charged with human trafficking in a case out of Davis County.

A probable cause statement from the 2nd District Court of Farmington said Christopher James Williams, 29, is facing one charge of human trafficking, which is a second-degree felony.

“The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force investigates human trafficking cases where underage females are pimped out from hotels and Airbnb’s,” the statement said. “Christopher has been renting an Airbnb since the beginning of December and witnesses state they have seen several females come from Christopher’s room.”

On the evening of Jan. 14, the victim, a 17-year-old female, arrived from out of state to meet with Williams, the probable cause statement said.

“A fight between the victim and Christopher occurred, where the victim tried to cut herself,” the statement said. “Deputies arrived on scene and was able to contact the female victim and Christopher.”

During initial interviews both Christopher and the victim admitted to sexual intercourse between the two in the past, the statement said.

The victim made statements that Williams allegedly left Tennessee to avoid an investigation or charges of sex offenses and human trafficking with her, the statement said. The victim also made statements that Williams allegedly has images on his phone that he would “get in trouble for.”

“Christopher made statements to law enforcement that he knew he was in trouble for his sexual relationship with the victim,” the statement said. “Christopher was advised of his rights per Miranda and he stated he understood and would talk to us. Christopher stated that he did buy the victim a bus ticket to come out to his location.”

Williams lied about his date of birth and gave the wrong password to his phone, the statement said. He then requested an attorney.

“A search warrant was done for the victim’s phone,” the statement said. “In the victim’s phone it showed in her website searches that she was going to human trafficking websites. In the victim’s text there was a conversation between her and Christopher where she told Christopher that she was going to meet with a detective and tell him everything.”

The victim texted Christopher stating, “You sex trafficked me,” the statement said.

During the investigation it shows that the victim might have been trafficked in five other states. Federal charges will be screened with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During the search of Christopher’s room, several bus tickets were found for an unknown female to several different states. It was also found during the investigation that another female was sent back to Tennessee on Jan. 14 by train and bus.

Williams has only been in Utah for a short period of time and lives in Tennessee, the statement said. During his interview he stated he is not going to jail and would kill himself.

The suspect was transported to Davis County Jail where he is being held without bail.