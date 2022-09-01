Man charged with sexual assault of 2 women in Davis County; investigators seek additional victims

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man has been booked into jail on four felony charges after he allegedly raped and assaulted two victims at an Aug. 6 social gathering he was hosting in Fruit Heights.

Suspect Kevin Linford, 45, “is an administrator of a very popular Facebook singles group where he hosts and creates parties and other events,” says a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Davis County Sheriff‘s Office.

Two women reported abuse to officers after the gathering.

After an initial investigation and a review of evidence, Linford was charged on suspicion of:

Rape, a first-degree felony

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

The victims, adult females, both told officers they did not know Linford prior to attending the gathering. Both said they did not consent to the acts committed.

Charging documents say there are two other possible victims who were at the same event.

“Acquaintances of Linford have contacted your affiant and expressed their concern with Linford not being able to control himself and that he has a problem being too forceful with women at events and parties,” Linford’s affidavit says.

“Your affiant fears that if Linford is released and out in the community, more women could be victimized. Multiple victims have expressed that they have feared coming forward to report Linford due to his admin status on the Facebook page. Your affiant believes that if Linford remains in jail, additional victims will be empowered to come forward and report if they were also victimized.”

Anyone wishing to reach the Davis County Sheriff’s office can call 801-451-4100.

Linford was arrested on Tuesday at the Salt Lake Airport after returning from Germany, the investigator’s statement says.

“Linford’s Facebook page states that he is a CEO of multiple businesses and a real estate agent. Linford also has multiple vehicles registered to him.

“This all suggests that Linford has the financial means to travel to multiple locations within the world. Your affiant fears that, due to his knowledge that multiple victims have reported to the police about his sexual related crimes, he has the means and the motive to flee the state or country to avoid prosecution, if he is released.”

Linford was booked into the Davis County jail, where he is being held without bail.