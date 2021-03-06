Man charged with stabbing 3 victims in Orem Denny’s

OREM, Utah, March 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly stabbed three people Friday at an Orem Denny’s.

According to court records, Joshua Oropeza, 21, has been charged on suspicion of:

Three counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Murder, a second-degree felony (an Orem Police statement says this charge is attempted homicide, which is different from what the court documents states)

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

The probable cause statement says a call came in of a stabbing at the restaurant, revealed in the police statement to be a Denny’s. Suspect Oropeza has being held down by multiple people, and was taken into custody when police arrived.

“Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses and victims. Victim 1 said he was with witness 1 and they had picked up the suspect and headed to a restaurant in Orem where witness 1 was going to meet with his wife,” the probable statement says.

“Once at the restaurant, victim 1 said Joshua was acting weird. He said Joshua pulled out a knife and tried to stab victim 1. Victim 1 said he ran into the restaurant and was followed in by Joshua. Joshua chased him back into the kitchen area and stabbed him in the neck.”

That victim, number 1, was taken to the hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds, including one in the back of the neck, next to his spinal column. The victim also had a defensive knife would to his hand, the statement says.

“At the hospital, doctor’s told victim 1 the laceration on his left hand was so deep, it cut the tendon and he has no function for two of his fingers. Victim 1 was also advised, the stab wound to the back of his neck was two to three inches deep and hit the bone.”

The neck wound is the cause of the attempted homicide charge, the statement says, “because the wound to victim 1 was approximately 1 inch from being a fatal wound.”

Victim 2 said he was in the restaurant when he heard yelling and something about someone being a snitch, the statement says.

“He saw as two males, who were not employees, ran into the back by the kitchen. Victim 2 saw Joshua was holding a knife and him trying to stab Victim 1. Victim 2 also saw victim 3 get stabbed in the arm.

“Victim 2 attempted to help others as they were holding Joshua down. When being held down, Joshua was on his stomach and they attempted to roll him on to his back.”

Victim 2 said that as Oropeza was being rolled, the suspect wrapped his legs around the lower leg of victim 2, who heard his ankle “pop.” A hospital X-ray later revealed victim 2’s ankle to be broken, the probable cause statement says.

“Victim 3 said he was inside the restaurant eating with some friends when he heard a commotion by the front door,” the statement says.

Victim 3 told officers he saw two men trying to hold the door shut as the suspect tried to get inside. The two men ran after the suspect was successful in entering the Denny’s.

Oropeza reported chased the two to the back of the restaurant, and was fighting with victim 1. Victim 3 went to help separate Joshua from victim 1.

“Victim 3 said he thought he heard Joshua say he was going to kill victim 1,” the statement says. “Victim 3 said he pulled Joshua off and tried to take the knife away from Joshua. Victim 3 said

he thought he pulled the knife from Joshua and threw it off to the side.”

Victim 3 continued to try and gain control over the suspect, and “they went to the ground in the kitchen area,” the probable cause statement says. “While on the ground, Joshua stabbed Victim 3 in the left arm. Victim 3 said he knew he had been stabbed and had to pull away from Joshua. Victim 3 was taken to the hospital with a laceration to the left arm.

“At the hospital, Victim 3 was told by the doctor, he was stabbed with such force, it chipped a piece off of his arm bone.”

“Victim 4,” who escaped injury, was with victim 3, and they were eating.

“He followed victim 3 to the back of the restaurant. Victim 4 said he helped to disarm and take control of Joshua. Victim 4 said while he was trying to help gain control over Joshua, Joshua made

a stabbing attempt at Victim 4. The attempt missed victim 4.”

Witness 1, who had driven to the Denny’s with victim 1 and the suspect, told officers the later that Oropeza had been making weird statements and repeating himself over and over.

“Joshua was saying to witness 1 ‘tell your sister I love her’ and ‘I’ll miss you man.’ While witness 1 was inside with his wife, he said victim 1 came inside and said ‘that motherf—– stabbed me.’

“Victim 1 had a cut to his hand and told them it was Joshua who had cut him. Witness 1 said they saw Joshua outside and went to the door to prevent him from coming inside. Witness 1 and victim 1 were both holding the door shut. Joshua was able to get the door open still. As he opened the door, Joshua passed witness 1 by the front door and said to witness 1, ‘tell your sister I love her’

and ‘I’ll miss her.'”

Witness 1 then left the restaurant running for his safety, the probable cause statement says.

“Witness 1 said Joshua appeared to be under the influence of illegal narcotics when he looked at how dilated his pupils were.”

The statement noted that Oropeza in August had been released from juvenile, “where he was serving time from another similar case in 2016 where Joshua was involved in an incident where a motorist stopped to assist him.

“In that case, Joshua asked for a ride and attempted to sell the driver of the vehicle drugs. When the driver refused to give Joshua a ride, he began to stab him repeatedly in the neck and chest area.”

In that case, a passenger who got out to try and assist the victim was also stabbed in the shoulder and chest, the probable cause statement says.

“Joshua has shown if his is allowed to be in society, he struggles with drug addiction and cannot be a contributing member to society. Joshua is currently 21 years of age and already has two separate cases where he has stabbed multiple people in attempts to kill or permanently disable them,” the statement concludes.

Oropeza was treated at the hospital for a knife injury, then booked into the Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.