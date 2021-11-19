Man, child killed in head-on crash in Provo

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a child have been killed in a head-on crash in Provo Thursday afternoon.

“Just after 2:30 this afternoon, officers responded to a head-on collision in the 600 block of West Lakeview Parkway,” said a tweet from Provo Police Department. “One of the vehicles caught fire with a citizen quickly responding to extinguish it.”

Numerous people trapped in their vehicles were assisted by Provo Fire Department.

“We are sad to report one individual from each of the involved vehicles has died as a result of injuries sustained during the accident,” the tweet said. “The deceased victims are a 75-year-old male from one of the vehicles and a child under the age of 6 years of age from the other.”

Provo’s traffic accident team is investigating the incident.

The individuals of the deceased have not been identified pending notification of family; the child will likely not be identified.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.