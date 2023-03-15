Man convicted for 2021 shooting murder of victim trying to stop kidnapping

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — William Henry Clark has been convicted of the 2021 murder of a man who attempted to stop Clark from kidnapping a former girlfriend, a statement from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office says.

“Late last night, a Third District Court jury convicted William Henry Clark for the April 26, 2021 murder of Ryan Prendergast. Mr. Clark shot and killed Mr. Prendergast when he tried to intervene when Clark attempted to kidnap his former girlfriend.

“The jury found Mr. Clark guilty of Aggravated Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping with Serious Bodily Injury and Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person. Mr. Clark could now be facing life without the possibility of parole at a sentencing hearing that is set to take place on May 22.”

The DA’s office news release says “Mr. Clark is a violent offender that may now spend the rest of his life in prison. He can no longer pose a threat to our community.”

Clark, now 35, was arrested after a 12-hour standoff. Prendergast was 21.

On April 26 around 4:38 a.m., the homicide victim, Prendergast, and a woman were staying in a tent in the area of 500 West and 900 South in Salt Lake City, Clark’s arrest document says.

Clark drove to the area and began to speak to the woman after she stepped out of the tent. The suspect “produced a firearm during this conversation,” the statement said. “William then placed the barrel of the firearm directly on the cheek of the woman. Will demanded that she get into the vehicle with him in an attempt to kidnap her.”

Prendergast exited the tent when he overheard the altercation, the statement says. Clark shot Prendergast once in the chest, fatally, then fled the area in his vehicle.

The woman then called 911. She told officials Clark was an ex-lover she had previously lived with. She also told officials she knew that the firearm the suspect used was a Glock 17 9mm.

The standoff at the Oquirrh Hills Apartments near 8400 W. 2900 South, in Magna, started after police received a tip that Clark was hiding in one of the residences.

“Officers attempted to take Will into custody however Will barricaded himself in the apartment with his 14-year-old son resulting in a SWAT standoff for approximately 12 hours,” the statement says.

The standoff ended after the SWAT team used tear gas to drive the suspect and his son from the apartment.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the tireless work our lead prosecutors Shane Cohen and Abby Brinkerhoff and their staff put into this case,” Gill’s statement says. “We would also like to commend the diligent efforts of our partners at the Salt Lake City Police Department who investigated this violent and deadly attack.”