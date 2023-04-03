Man convicted of 2017 murder in Taylorsville

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah jury has convicted Shaun Eugene Fleming of the 2017 murder of a man who was killed in front of his 4-year-old child during a robbery of his Taylorsville residence.

Fleming, 42, was found guilty of:

Murder, a first-degree felony

Three counts of kidnapping, a third-degree felony

Child kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Burglary, a first-degree felony

Robbery, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

The man fatally shot on Dec. 10, 2017, was 30-year-old Toussaint “T.J.” L’Ouverture Tyler Jr. Fleming’s charging documents say the victim was targeted because of an alleged debt.

Fleming will be sentenced on May 19.

Toussaint TJ LOuverture Tyler Jr Photo Obituary

“We hope these convictions will help keep Mr. Fleming from harming another family,” says Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill in a news release issued by his office. “We send our condolences to Mr. Tyler’s loved ones and hope the jury’s decision helps provide some closure for them.

“We want to acknowledge the hard work of our lead prosecutors Josh Graves and Heather Lindsay, as well as the excellent work done by their staff. We would also like to thank our partners at Unified Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation, that helped secure the convictions in this case.”