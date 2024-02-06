Man convicted of kidnapping, torture in 2020 Salt Lake City case



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Late last week, a jury found Ernest Bright guilty of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and first-degree felony aggravated robbery for the kidnapping and torture of a Salt Lake City man in April 2020.

On April 16, 2020, Bright and three co-defendants “robbed, beat, and tortured the victim at the All-Star Motel in Salt Lake City,” a news release issued by the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office says.

“The defendant, along with his co-defendants, took the victim’s money and clothing, and duct taped the victim’s feet together,” it says. “The defendants repeatedly hit and kicked the victim, tasered and burned the victim’s skin, and shaved his head. The motel received several noise complaints from the room during the incident and when staff went to check on the room, the victim was able to escape.

“The victim, running naked with duct tape wrapped around his neck, made his way to I-15 to get help. A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper located the victim on the shoulder of the highway and medical personnel were called to provide aid. When police searched the motel room they discovered a micro torch, a hatchet, a sword, duct tape, blood, and hair.”

The other defendants have been convicted and sentenced. Sentencing for 49-year-old Bright is scheduled for April 3 of this year.

“The defendant and his co-defendants needlessly and brutally tortured this victim for 82 minutes,” says a statement issued by Salt Lake County DA Sim Gill. “Violent crimes like this are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Salt Lake County. Our office is grateful for the courage and bravery the victim displayed in testifying against the defendant.

“I hope that this closure will allow the victim to begin the healing process,” Gill said. “I also want to acknowledge the years of hard work and dedication our prosecutors and support staff put into this case to ensure its success.”