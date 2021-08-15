Man critically injured after shooting at South Jordan house party; suspect in custody

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in critical condition after being shot at a house party early Sunday morning in South Jordan.

The suspected shooter is in police custody.

Lt. Matt Pennington, South Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily at the scene that officers responded on a shots fired call to the residence, in the area of 10000 South and 3600 West.

“When we got here, it’s a pretty chaotic scene with people everywhere, and we have a 23-year-old victim who was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, then Life Flighted to emergency care at IMC.

“He’s currently in critical condition in surgery due to his injuries,” Pennington said just before 10 a.m.

“We do have the suspect in custody, a 19-year-old male, and there doesn’t appear to be any other people involved in it.”

Pennington said both men showed up to a house party at the residence, there was an altercation, “and our victim ended up getting shot.”

Police from multiple agencies set up a perimeter around the house, believing the suspect might be inside. Police established a perimeter, which included armored vehicles from several neighboring law enforcement agencies.

Investigators also found blood on a wall between the residence and Bangerter Highway, and soon after arrival, heard more shots fired from that general direction. A portion of Bangerter Highway was closed from about 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. in connection with an investigation due to the shots fired and the blood found on the wall.

Pennington did not say how or when the suspect was taken into custody. As of 10 a.m., officers were still searching the house prior to clearing it.

“We believe everybody’s out of the home, but we don’t know so, as you can see, you got the tactical unit here,” Pennington said.

Once cleared, processing of the house and further and investigation could begin, he said. In addition, a shelter-in-place request put out by reverse 911 calls would be lifted, Pennington said, and officers could “hopefully finish up here later today.”

Pennington said the suspect could face any number of charges, possibly to include attempted murder, although self-defense had been mentioned as a possible motive for the shooting. Charges will be determined by the investigation’s findings and the decision of the district attorney, he said.