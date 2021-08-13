Man critically injured in accidental shooting in Weber County

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug.12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old man critically injured himself Thursday night in what Weber County Sheriff’s Officials saw was an accidental shooting.

Lt. Cortney Ryan, WCSO, told Gephardt Daily that medical crews were called to the scene, in the area of 2500 South and 2100 West, at about 8:02 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting was witnessed by someone who told officers the man had shot himself by accident, Ryan said.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

