Man critically injured in ATV crash at Five Mile Pass in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 39-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning when the ATV he was riding crashed.

Sgt. E. McCollum, with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, said the accident happened at 9:50 a.m. at Five Mile Pass, a popular area for off-highway vehicles and mountain biking.

A member of the man’s family made the emergency call after the man’s four-wheeler crashed and he was thrown over the handlebars. He suffered head and facial injuries and was flown by Air Med helicopter to the hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. McCollum said the man, who has not been identified, was not wearing a helmet.