Man critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 36-year-old pedestrian was transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition Sunday evening after he was struck by a minivan as he crossed the street.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of 4430 South and Atherton Drive.

Sgt. Melody Cutler, with the Unified Police Department, explained what happened.

“What we’ve learned from witnesses, so far, is the minivan was westbound on 4430 South, near Atherton Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk northbound.

“The driver said the sun was in his eyes and he couldn’t see. Witnesses said he ran the red light and struck the pedestrian.”

It was clear from the scene that the victim had been thrown some distance by the impact.

He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center.

The driver, the only person in the minivan, remained on scene and is cooperating with officers.

Cutler said impairment is not suspected as a factor in the accident.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is at the scene, conducting an investigation.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.