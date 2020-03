SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries Friday afternoon after his vehicle rolled on Interstate 80.

The crash happened at 4:25 p.m. as the vehicle was eastbound near State Route 201, a news release from Utah Highway Patrol said.

The male driver tried to get on the SR-201 ramp, lost control and rolled the vehicle.

No further information about the man’s condition or the crash was available later Friday.