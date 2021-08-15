Man critically injured in plunge from chairlift ride at Lagoon Amusement Park

FARMINGTON, UTAH, August 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Farmington say a 32-year-old man was critically injured Saturday after plunging 50 feet from an overhead chairlift ride at Lagoon Amusement Park.

First responders were dispatched to the park about 6 p.m. after numerous witnesses called 911 and reported seeing the man fall from the Lagoon’s famed Sky Ride.

“Similar to a ski lift, Sky Ride conveys guests to and from the north and south ends of the Midway,” according to Lagoon’s website.

The victim, whose name is not being released at the request of family, was flown by medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital, police said.

While it is early in the investigation, FPD said, in a prepared statement, there was nothing to “indicate any type of mechanical malfunction of the Sky Ride or the specific car the patient was riding in at the time of the fall.”

A number of park visitors took to social media to say they had witnessed the disturbing incident.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.