Man critically injured in possible ‘bison encounter’ on Antelope Island

ANTELOPE ISLAND STATE PARK, August 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A trail runner was critically injured Saturday at Antelope Island State Park.

The 55-year-old man was found by two women on the Lakeside Trail as he was yelling for help, a news release from the park says. The women called 911 and state park personnel responded.

Park personnel administered first aid and called for a medical helicopter, which transported the man to University of Utah Hospital for treatment.

According to the news release, the man’s injuries are “consistent with a possible bison encounter, but there were no known witnesses.”

It is unclear, what, if anything, the victim told his rescuers.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.