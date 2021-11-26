Man critically injured in skiing accident at Brighton has died

BRIGHTON, Utah, Nov. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old man critically injured in a skiing accident Wednesday morning at Brighton Ski Resort has died.

The man’s death was confirmed by his family on Thursday, Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily.

Just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the man was skiing with his son in the White Snake area by the Snake Creek run.

The resort is making snow in that area, Cutler said.

“The son says the fake snow covered his goggles so couldn’t see, so he is assuming the same thing happened to his dad,” Cutler said in a Wednesday interview.

“The man ran into a snowbank, she said, causing severe facial trauma and “some kind of medical episode.”

The ski patrol worked on the man for about 70 minutes and was then able to get him up the hill and onto the LifeFlight helicopter, which transported him to the University of Utah Hospital.

The man was in extremely critical condition when he was transported. The adult son was not injured.

Brighton Ski Resort issued the following statement: “On Wednesday, Nov 24. at around 9:30 a.m. a male skier was reported laying in the snow unconscious. Brighton Resort ski patrol responded to the call and immediately started performing medical treatment and continued until Life Flight was able to take over and air lift him to the hospital.”

