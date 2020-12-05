Man critically injured in West Valley City auto-pedestrian accident

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by a car Friday night.

The accident occurred at about 9:40 p.m. in the area of 3403 S. Decker Lake Drive.

“A homeless adult male, about 50 years old, was struck as he crossed the street,” said Sgt. Johnson, with the West Valley City Police Department.

“He wasn’t in a crosswalk and was in a dark area, in dark clothing,” Johnson said.

He said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man remained on scene and was cooperating with the police.

No citation was issued.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.