Man critically injured when car strikes cow in Box Elder County roadway

TREMONTON, Utah, Feb. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was critically injured Sunday evening when his car struck a cow in a Box Elder County.

The accident at approximately 7:30 p.m. on State Route 102, near mile marker 14, on the west side of Tremonton.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the passenger car was westbound at the time of the accident.

“The only occupant of the car, a male, had to be extracted. The male was transported by ground to the closest hospital where he was then flown to a trauma center on the Wasatch Front in critical condition.

“The cow did not survive the impact. UHP is investigating how the cow got on the roadway and whether any other factors came into play.”

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that UHP releases.