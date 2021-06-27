Man critically wounded in Midvale Motel 6 shooting

MIDVALE, Utah, June 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is in critical condition after an early Sunday morning shooting in Midvale.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily first responders were called to the Motel 6 at 7263 South Catulpa Street about 3:30 a.m.

“When officers arrived they found a male who had apparently been shot. He is in critical condition right now at IMC,” Cutler said.

“Shortly thereafter they located a suspect and they do have him in custody. What we’ve been able to gather so far, is there was some sort of altercation, which spilled into the parking lot, and that’s where the shooting occurred.”

Both men are in their 20s, according to Cutler. Why they were at the Motel 6 was unclear, she said.

Forensics teams are expected to be on scene for several hours.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.