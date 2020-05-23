Man dead, 2nd man transported to hospital after 4-car collision in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, May 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and a second was transported to the hospital early Saturday after a crash involving four vehicles in West Jordan.

The accident happened at about 3:05 a.m. in the area of 7800 South and Redwood Road.

The man who died at the scene was in a sedan, which rolled and ejected him, Officer Jennifer Worthen, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily.

A second man was transported to Intermountain Medical Center after his small SUV was struck. His injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, Worthen said, adding she believed he suffered broken ribs.

The one or more occupants in the third vehicle were not injured, Worthen said, and the fourth struck in the collision was parked and unoccupied.

“It looks like speed was a factor,” Worthen said, adding that additional details were not yet available.

Worthen said the investigation was ongoing, and she did not know the sequence of events.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is revealed.