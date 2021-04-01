Man dead, 2 others injured in Redwood Road crash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — One man is dead and two other people have been transported to hospitals after a collision at 400 South and Redwood Road in Salt Lake City.

Lt. Wierman, Salt Lake City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that the accident was called in to dispatch at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

“A passenger car was southbound on Redwood Road, and made a left turn at 400 South, and it collided with a northbound SUV,” Wierman said.

“Both drivers were transported with minor injuries,” he said. “The passenger in the passenger car died as a result of their injuries.”

Wierman confirmed the victim was a male, but had no additional information as to age or area of residence, he said.

“Investigators are just arriving on the scene,” Wierman said at about 9:50 p.m. “I anticipate the area will be closed to traffic for the next two or three hours.”

Gephardt Daily will share additional information as it is made available by police.