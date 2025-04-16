Man dead after being hit by commercial truck at Delta Cargo lot near SLC Int’l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating after a deadly industrial incident involving a commercial vehicle and a man it struck at the Delta Cargo parking lot.

Dispatch was alerted at about 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, and Salt Lake City Police from the Airport Division responded to 3622 W. 510 North.

“Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene,” an SLCPD news release says.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, a commercial-sized truck was backing up when it hit the man, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.”

The man’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The truck involved is not believed to be a Delta Cargo vehicle, the release says. There are no known airport or airline operation impacts from the incident.

Gephardt Daily will share additional details as more information is released.

