Man dead in State Street auto-pedestrian incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Southbound State Street at 1300 South remains closed Tuesday night following a fatal auto-pedestrian crash.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a crash that killed an adult male,” said a news release from the department. “This investigation started at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022 when Salt Lake City Police received information about a person being struck by a vehicle near 1460 S. State St. Officers located the victim in the roadway and immediately performed life-saving efforts.”

The victim died on scene.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the driver of a small commercial-style van traveling southbound on State Street struck a pedestrian who appeared to be attempting to cross South State Street, the news release said.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. There are no immediate signs of impairment involving the driver, but a full forensic investigation is underway.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to assist with the investigation.

The identity of the victim and his age are not being released pending next-of-kin notification.

South State Street is expected to remain closed in between 1300 South and Cleveland Avenue for several hours, the news release at 9:58 p.m. said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.