Driver fatally injured in Redwood Road crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a crash on Redwood Road Thursday afternoon.

Salt Lake City Police Department Det. Marie Stewart told Gephardt Daily a white sedan was heading north on Redwood Road when at some point it crossed left over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a purple SUV in the first lane which pushed it into a white SUV in the second lane.

“The driver of the white sedan was pronounced deceased on scene,” Stewart said. “Two passengers in the white SUV were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.”

One of the passengers that was transported was a child.

The deceased man has not been identified pending notification of family.

No one in the purple SUV needed to be transported.

A Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team on the scene and Redwood Road will be closed for several hours from 300 North to 500 North, Stewart said. “Avoid the area if you can; find an alternate route home today,” she added.

It’s not clear why the driver swerved over into oncoming traffic.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.