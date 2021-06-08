Man dead after drive-by shooting in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in West Valley City.

According to West Valley City Police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City Police officers were called to Jordan Valley Medical Center at about 3:20 a.m. after a woman dropped of a man with two gunshot wounds.

The 31-year-old man, whose name has not been released pending family notifications, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police were able to locate the woman who had dropped off the victim nearby, Vainuku said. The woman said she and the victim were in a vehicle in the general area of 3300 South and 4300 West when a vehicle passed them slowly.

“A passenger got out and fired into the victim’s vehicle,” Vainuku said. “The woman, who was in the passenger seat, switched seats and drove the victim to the hospital.”

Doctors were unable to save the man.

“Investigators are working on developing leads in the case,” Vainuku said. “There’s not a lot of information to go on yet.” No description of the suspect vehicle is available, she said.

West Valley City police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 801-840-4000.