Man dead after motorcycle crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his 20s is dead after a motorcycle crash in Murray Wednesday afternoon.

“Shortly after 2 p.m. today a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on 900 East when a passenger car turned left onto Vine Street, in front of the motorcycle, causing a crash,” said a news release from Murray City Police Department. “CPR was given to the motorcycle driver but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on scene.”

The driver of the passenger car received minor injuries and was treated and released by medical personnel.

The name of the motorcycle driver has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.