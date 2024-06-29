Man dead after motorized bike crashes into Iron County ravine

IRON COUNTY, Utah, June 29, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a man believed to be in his 50s was found Friday evening near Kanarraville.

Iron County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the scene at about 5:10 p.m., and responded to the scene, at about 6000 N. Old Highway 91. They found the body and a motorized bicycle in a ravine.

“Upon arrival, they found one male, approximately 53 years of age, deceased,” says a news release issued by the Iron County Sheriff’s Department.

“It appeared that the male was riding a motorized bicycle and had crashed into a ravine along the road. The exact time of the accident is unknown, but it appeared to have occurred hours prior.

“At this time, it is still under investigation and pending further follow up.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.